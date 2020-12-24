From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Thursday that the will not be hosting the annual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory, in line with prevailing protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 restricting large gatherings.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, indicated in a statement that the President urged all citizens to, in line with the COVID-19 protocolS, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

President Buhari further appealed to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

‘He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead,’ the statement read.