President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, cancelled his scheduled visit to Zamfara State over poor weather conditions that couldn’t permit his flight to land in the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle who disclosed this said the president had tendered an apology for the development.

He said the visit has been rescheduled for next week and that a new date would be communicated to the public.

“Mr President has spoken to me and asked me to convey his apologies to the good people of the state. Mr President said he would reschedule the visit to the state next week and the fixed date would be communicated to us in due course,” Matawalle said.

“Some of the security chiefs are currently in Katsina but can’t fly to Zamfara for the same reason. Based on this, we are extending our apologies to the good people of the state over the postponement for reasons beyond our control. We thank Mr President for his love for the state,” he said.