Lukman Olabiyi

Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has declared that establishment of state police is a constitutional matter which President Muhammadu Buhari cannot single handedlly decide on.

According to Falana, without going through the National Assembly for amendment of the Constitution, whatever decision made single handedly by the president to null and void.

“Issue of state police is a constitutional issue, there must be an amendment of the constitution, in order for the president to approve the recommendation of National Human Rights Communication, the president cannot single handedlly give approval for the establishment of state Police,“ he reiterated.