From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is very much concerned about the downtrodden and livelihoods of all Nigerians, especially those in rural areas.

The minister disclosed this yesterday while addressing the people during his on-the-spot assessment of Nsukka-Lejja-Aku 7.5km road, which is under construction courtesy of the Federal Government COVID-19 Rural Road Intervention Project in Lejja community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu.

“For the common people who voted him into power – that is you – he is very concerned about you, and the livelihoods of all Nigerians, and he has said that Nigeria must produce what they eat, and we must eat what we produce and agriculture has to be the mainstream of our economy.

“Our country in the past depended on agriculture before the discovery of oil, we were well-nourished, but today we have all abounded agriculture and focused on oil and the result is not good for our people.

“That is why the President said he must remember those who produce the food we eat from the rural areas, and he is aware that about 50 per cent of what you produce does not get to market because of poor access road,” he said.