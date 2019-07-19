Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, following the confirmation of the killing of five Nigerian soldiers in an ambush along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Also at the meeting is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The Nigerian Army in a statement confirmed that a colonel, a captain and three soldiers were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday.

The army said troops of 212 Battalion deployed at the base killed an unconfirmed number of terrorists who came in seven gun trucks, forcing them to retreat along the Benisheikh-Damaturu axis.

The army explained that it was the ambush laid by fleeing terrorists for troops on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu, that led to the death of the five soldiers.