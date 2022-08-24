From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, on his 66th birthday, August 24, 2022.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari hailed the spiritual leader, who continues to champion the cause of peace and unity in the country by regularly counselling institutions, professionals and public servants to abide by acceptable standards.

President Buhari extolled the Sultan for his patriotic role in always advocating for a better Nigeria by working with religious, traditional and political leaders to always guide followers on making right choices that safeguard and ensure a brighter future.

The President, who said he joins family members, friends and Muslim Ummah in celebrating with the Sultan, added that as the revered leader of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) turns 66, he acknowledged the maturity and selflessness of spiritual leader since he ascended the throne in 2006.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the spiritual leader and his family.