From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Christopher Kolade, on his 89th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari joins family members and friends in celebrating with the diplomat and academic, whose integrity, intelligence and experience have been placed many times at the service of the nation, leaving footprints of excellence and bringing glory to the country wherever he served.

President Buhari noted the contributions of the veteran broadcaster in both the private and public sectors, working variously as Director General of Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Cadbury Nigeria Ltd, and lecturer at the Lagos Business School.

The President said as the journalist, diplomat and academic turns 89, he prays for good health to keep sharing his wealth of knowledge.