Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, a retired teacher and businesswoman, on her 90th birthday.

Erogbogbo is the mother of the Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, Buhari described Erogbogbo, otherwise known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early part of her professional life, as a well-rounded Nigerian.

President Buhari said he joined the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to felicitate with them to celebrate the matriarch of the family.