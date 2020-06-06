Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, a retired teacher and businesswoman on her 90th birthday.

Erogbogbo is the mother of the Chairman of Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president described the woman, who was known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early part of her professional life as a well-rounded Nigerian.

He said he joins the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to felicitate with them to celebrate the matriarch of the family.

‘Mama Erogbogbo was born in Kano in 1930, schooled in Lagos, and later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos, where she impacted positively on the lives of students who passed through her tutelage, hence the sobriquet, “Kind Teacher”.’

‘President Buhari salutes Mama Erogbogbo and wishes her sound mind and good health, even as she is celebrated at 90 by all those whose lives she had touched positively.

‘A devout member of Ansar Ud Deen Ladies Society, the President commended the piousness of Mama Erogbogbo to the younger generation.’