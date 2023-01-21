From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on his 53rd birthday, January 21, 2023.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he said he joins other All Progressive Congress (APC), members to felicitate with the former Minister of State, Niger Delta, and renowned human rights activist, who has thrown his wealth of knowledge and experience in championing the governing party, and also graciously accepted the role of Director of Strategic Communications for the Presidential Campaign Council.

The President acknowledged the sacrifices of the party stalwart and his dedication to duty, especially in pursuing the welfare of the people through laudable initiatives like providing a framework for long-term social security.

President Buhari noted the courage, confidence, and brilliance that the legal luminary brings to the table in shaping policies and his commitment to creating an understanding of the position of government in serving Nigerians.

The President prayed that God will keep Keyamo and his family on the path of good health and wisdom, as he continues serving the country.