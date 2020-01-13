Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on his 61st birthday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that his 61 years has been lined with many years of contributions to Nigeria’s development, with fruitful years of lawmaking, starting from House of Representatives in 1999.

President Buhari extolled Lawan’s discipline, maturity and selflessness in always looking at the broader picture in decision making.

The President affirmed that Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the ninth assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which recently, and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.

At 61, the President believes the Senate President’s rich experience as an administrator, educator and lawmaker will go a long way in shaping policies that will directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, while commending his responsive and inclusive leadership style.

He prayed that the almighty God will continue to guide Lawan to provide strong leadership, and grant him longer life and good health.