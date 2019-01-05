Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Provost of Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye, on his 60th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari noted Ogunleye’s contributions to the development of journalism in Nigeria.

The president, while commending Ogunleye for providing good leadership for the institution that prepares future journalists and hones the skills of those already in the profession, noted that the bastion of Nigeria’s democracy remains the press and the courageous and brilliant journalists who daily make sacrifices to verify, clarify and publish the truth.

He said he joined staff members and students of NIJ, Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, family and friends of the journalist, lawyer and provost in celebrating the landmark age.

Buhari urged Ogunleye as he turned 60, to use his versatile experience in journalism and legal practice to uplift the nation by ensuring that principles of accuracy, balance, fairness and humanity remain sacrosanct, setting proper standards for citizen journalists.

The president prayed that the almighty God will grant Ogunleye, an editor and administrator, who worked with many media houses, long life, good health to further fire his interest to serve the nation.