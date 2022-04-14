• Observes a minute silence in honor of Ernest shonekan

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the council of State at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting which started at 10am,

observed a minute silence in honor of former head of Interim government Ernest Shonekan who died on January 11 2022.

This is the fourth time the President will preside over the meeting, with the first being held on October 21, 2015 and the second on September 7, 2016 and the third was held virtually in August 2020.

The Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibility of advising the executive on policy matters.

Matters of insecurity and economy are said to form part of the discussions at the meeting.

Those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, Cheif of Staff to the president Prof. Ibarahim Gambari.

Former heads of state physically in attendance are Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.

Others are attending the meeting virtually from their various locations.

State governors in attendance are Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Atiku Bagudu(Kebbi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Nasir El Rufai (Kaduna) amongst others.

Other Governors are attending virtually.

Details later…