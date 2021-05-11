From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing a security meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10am, is taking place at the Conference Hall of the Office of the First Lady.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not known as at press time, it is expected that the meeting would review the current security situation in the country and proffer solutions.

This meeting follows two previous meetings, which held on Friday, April 30th, 2021, and continued on Monday, 4th of May.

Among those who attended the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Minister of Defense, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and were also at the meeting.

Others were the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Samuel Adebayo, were also in attendance.