From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address the myriads of challenges bedevilling the West African sub-region.

He made the call during the 62nd Ordinary Session of the Summit of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja.

Buhari noted that this year’s summit was the 8th that Nigeria, under his leadership since 2015, would host.

He said hosting the events have brought honour and respect to Nigeria as the country continued to be at the centre of sustained solidarity and collaborative efforts to maximise the relationships in order to address common challenges to ECOWAS countries.