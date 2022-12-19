By Philip Nwosu

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged discharging soldiers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to assist security agencies to tackle insurgency, even in their retirement.

Buhari, who spoke during the passing out ceremony for the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) trainees course 2/2022, counselled the officers to understand that they were going into a society beset by security challenges, which transcend Nigeria’s national borders. He said as veterans, they should support in tackling community-based security challenges.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), urged the 756 retiring soldiers to be proactive in their conduct, in order to avoid or overcome these post-service challenges.

He said: “It is also risky for you to embark on a new lifestyle that is above your means, or engage in non-lucrative ventures, neither should you abstain from physical exercises. I am sure that your training here has exposed you to several vocational opportunities, entrepreneurship procedures and general management skills, to assist you alleviate the above mentioned pitfalls, in order to have a stress-free and meaningful life in retirement.