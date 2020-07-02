Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the newly inaugurated chairman and members of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to drive the necessary process to mobilize funds from the non-oil sector in the face of serious shortfall in the country’s earning occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic

He spoke through Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on expectations from chairmen and members of Federal Character Commission (FCC) and Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), at the State House Abuja.

The members were sworn in batches of five per group.

In May, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had announced that Nigeria’s oil revenue target fell by N125.52 billion in the first quarter (Q1, 2020) to N940.91 billion.

She had attributed the shortfall, to the double whammy of the headwind caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the slump in oil price due to a sharp drop in demand and price war between two powerful producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, representing a 31 per cent of the prorated oil revenue target.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had also showed inflation hitting a two-year high at 12.34 per cent.

The World Bank had also in May projected that based on its assessment of Nigeria’s economy, the country would plunge into a recession.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the ceremony which also had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kwara Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and ministers, the SGF said President Buhari all three commissions to take their constitutional responsibilities seriously so that the administration will deliver on its Next Level agenda to the Nigerian people.

Mustapha said: ‘Basically, they have some constitutional responsibilities because all these commissions are mentioned in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so that presupposes that already the constitution has provided for them a mandate. More especially as we are notching towards the end of the President’s tenure.

‘We have just spent a year and we have three years to go but there are so many things that we want them to begin to do in terms of reenergizing the system.

‘The Federal Character Commission particularly has the responsibilities in the constitution which is very fundamental to ensure equitable distribution of not only offices but even of amenities and benefits and welfare to the people of the country.

‘The Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), is very critical, particularly now that we have a very serious shortfall in our earnings. The essence of the revenue mobilization is to look at the non-oil sector particularly in terms of mobilizing revenue for the country. I believe that now that they have the full compliment of their membership, they should be able to give it the necessary drive.

‘The Federal Character Commission (FCC) is an institution that has the responsibility of looking at the federal civil service in terms of employment, promotion, capacity and we need a new civil service to take us to the next level.’

The federal commissioner, Ginika Tor, representing Enugu, assured that she will ensure what is due those she represents gets to them.

Abiodun Akinlade, representing Ogun State, on his part, said he will ensure that what is due to the people he represents are equitably distributed in accordance with the mandate of the commission as enshrined in the constitution.

Members of RMAFC sworn-in are, Ahmed Yusuf from Taraba; Bello Wamakko from Sokoto; Oladele Gboyega from Osun; Adamu Dibai from Borno; Alfred Egba from Bayelsa and Hajiya Salamatu Bala from Adamawa.

The President swore-in Muheeda Dankaka as the Chairperson of the FCC and 36 other members of the board.

The 36 members of the FCC included Henry Ogbulogo (Abia), Salihu Bello (Adamawa), Dorah Daniel (Akwa-Ibom), Ibeabuchi Uche, (Anambra), Mohammed Tijjani, (Bauchi), Tonye Okio (Bayelsa) and Silas Macikpah (Benue).

Others were Abba Ali Monguno (Borno), Nsor Atamgba (Cross River), Alims Agoda (Delta), Tobias Chukuemeka (Ebonyi), Imuetinyan Festus (Edo), Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti), Ginika Tor (Enugu). Hamza Mohammed (Gombe), Diogu Uche, (Imo) and Lawan Ya’u Roni (Jigawa).

Also sworn-in were Hadiza Muazu (Kaduna), Mohammed Na’iya (Kano), Lawal Garba (Katsina), Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi), Idris Bello (Kogi), Are Bolaji (Lagos), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa), and Suleiman Barau (Niger).

Others sworn in were Abiodun Akinlade (Ogun), Olufemi Omosanya (Ondo), Adeoye Olalekan (Osun) Adeniyi Olowofela (Oyo), Stephen Jings (Plateau), Wokocha Augustine (Rivers), Abdullahi Tafida (Sokoto), Alhaji Armaya’u Abubakar (Taraba), Jibril Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara) and Adamu Sidi-Ali (Federal Capital Territory).

For the Federal Civil Service Commission, two members were sworn-in. They include Dr Jonah Madugu from Plateau State, (Representing Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States) and Dr Fredrick Ekwem from Imo State, (Representing Imo and Abia States).