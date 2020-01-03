Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has clarified earlier directives on gradual withdrawal of military operations in some volatile spots that have experienced the return of peace, beginning from the first quarter of 2020.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, had at the end of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Buhari, explained that the withdrawal of troops would be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace has returned to enable civil authorities (police and civil defence) assume full control of security.

According to Senior Special Assistant to the President by Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari reassured Nigerians that the withdrawal of the military from areas where peace had been restored would not be done in a manner that would expose communities to more risks of attacks.

According to him, the withdraw exercise would be gradual and carefully planned, and not abrupt or arbitrary to jeopardise the success already recorded by the military.

President Buhari, while reacting to concerns and appeals from governors and community leaders over the proposed withdrawal, said the “administration will not abandon citizens in need of protection.”

He urged Nigerians, especially public affairs analysts, to carefully study the statement following a security council meeting with service chiefs that the withdrawal of troops would be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace had returned to enable civil authorities assume full control.

The President said where it is determined that the withdrawal would not in any way jeopardize the peace already achieved, the military pull out would be in a careful and gradual way.

“You don’t need to worry. We will not expose our people and their communities to harm or danger,” the president assured.

“The withdrawal is to allow the military focus on its primary duty of defending the nation against external aggression. It is the duty of the police to handle internal security since Nigeria is not at war.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will support the police to provide internal security. When it is time to withdraw, nothing will be rushed,” he added.