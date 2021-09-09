From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has however described President Buhari’s visit as a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state.
The party alleged that both President Buhari and Governor Hope Uzodimma are the cause and source of ongoing war of attrition in the state and noted that neither the president nor the governor had shown concern for the plight of the people.
A statement by the state publicity secretary of the party, Ogubundu Nwadike, wondered what the president was coming to do in Imo State.
“In recent months, Imo, once a land of peace, was forcibly turned into a theatre of war. Today, Imo knows no peace principally because the governor is on the warpath.Imo under Governor Hope Uzodinma is a police state. Basic freedoms of the people have been curtailed while an army of occupation reigns and rules in the land. The entire scenario leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.”
The party flayed what it described as angry and unstatemanly remarks of Mr President who threatened war and brimstone over separatist agitations in the South East.
“The unfortunate outcome of all this was the innumerable extra-judicial killings that took place in the state in the name of seeking out and fighting separatists.”
“For us in PDP, the presidential visit is a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state to their very face. This is callous and inhuman. Consequently, we invite the president, if he is really the father of the nation, to use the occasion of his visit to look inwards with a view to righting the grave wrongs he has done to the people of the state. The president can show some humility and remorse and use the occasion to mend fences with the people.
“The president should also use his good offices to clip the wings of the governor who runs the state from outside. A mere fanfare will not help the bad situation in the state. Rather, it will generate more anger and acrimony.”
The whole 36 States of Nigeria are Constitutionally Jurisdiction of The President which Mr President has Democratic obligations and moral duty to visit any time without fear or favour So for PDP IMO Chapter to unpatriotically been judgemental of MR President visit to the State by poisoning the minds of the people of the state showed an absolute disrespect to the constitutional office of the President as well disrespect to Democratic tradition of ensuring peaceful and united political atmosphere while the motives of PDP neither demonstrated a responsible opposition party nor a political maturity on the Mr President visit to IMO.
Obviously the position of PDP IMO Chapter confirmed the realities that Nigerians required a total RESTRUCTURED OF POLITICAL MENTALITY because the current ugly socioeconomic, political and general insecurities of lives and properties debilitating Nigerians Physically, Psychologically and Emotionally called for redefined What politics really all about? And Who are really to be called Politicians?
Any Democratic System of Government which its political culture allowed anybody to called themselves Politicians that society is doomed and the socioeconomic and political consequences are manifesting in difference questionable dimensions that keep threatened the sovereignty of Nigeria because 99% of these so called Politicians were not qualified to be called Politicians in all ramifications that uphold Democratic tradition of Friendly and Healthy democracy however The clamouring for RESTRUCTURED OF GOVERNMENT, TRUE FISCAL FEDERALISM AND NEW CONSTITUTION are mere endless discussion without find answers to these fundamental questions. WHAT IS POLITICS? AND WHO ARE TO BE CALLED POLITICIANS? .