Honourable Federal Commissioner (HFC), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in creating the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

Sumailan-Ibrahim gave the commendation as the ministry clocked two years, noting that the advent of the Ministry had positively impacted the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and vulnerable Nigerians.

This is even as she gave kudos to the Minister in-charge, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, for providing effective leadership in the efforts of the Federal Government to manage the massive humanitarian challenges faced by internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and vulnerable Nigerians.

A statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the HFC, Sadiq Abdullateef, read: “The Ministry under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, Sadiaya Umar Farouq, has greatly helped in managing the challenges arising from the sprawling number of persons displaced by insurgency, communal clashes, banditry, and natural disasters.