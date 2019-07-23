Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar, for reportedly returning lost but found sum amounting to 37,000 Euros to the owner.

Umar is of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mobile Air Defence team at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari described such honesty as “uncommon, patriotic and exemplary.”

The president enjoined Nigerians, especially the youth, to emulate such worthy gesture.

According to Buhari, “honesty and integrity will always remain admirable virtues, notwithstanding challenges before any country.”

He also applauded the leadership of the NAF for its decision to “reward the airman so as to encourage other personnel of the service to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF’s core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery.”