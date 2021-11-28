From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, lauded the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in the advancement of education and contribution to the social economic development of Nigeria over the past five decades.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He gave the commendation at the 46th and 48th combined Convocation Ceremony and conferment of higher degrees of the University in Benin City.

President Buhari, who was represented by Dr. (Mrs.) Ruqayyatu Gambo-Iliasu from the ministry of education,

President Buhari said: “I commend the commitment of the University of Benin community to the growth and development and by extension, Nigeria economy.

“Your service to our fatherland is greatly valued. I therefore charge you to place the overall interest of the University above tribal and personal interest and to strive at all times to justify the investment of government in this regard in this institution.

“We must commend UNIBEN management for taking up the onerous task of redirecting our students on the path of moral rectitude, moral formation and the respect for constituted authorities.”

He also reiterated the commitment of the administration to improve the condition of the university system, saying, “The Federal Government is aware of the deficit in funding and infrastructure, however, concerted efforts are being made to improve the current condition”, the President added.

In a remark, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the University of Benin as a worthy partner in education development and assured of support of his administration.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .