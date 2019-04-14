Judex Okoro, Calabar

President Mohammadu Buhari has commended the management of the University of Calabar for being the fisrt institution to introduce anti-corruption and anti-terrorism courses.

The President described the initiative as a very patriotic gesture and advised other institutions in the country to take a cue from it.

President Buhari, who made this known while presenting his address at the 32nd Convocation ceremony held at the Abraham Ordia Stadium in the University Saturday, also commended the institution for making effective use of TETFUND allocation.

Represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uhuru Usani, the President said: “I have been informed that your university is the first in the country to introduce anti corruption and anti terrorism studies in your General Studies Curriculum.

“I commend you for that patriotic initiative and urge others to emulate your example in order to compliment the efforts of government in the struggle to defeat the twin evil.

“I also commend management for making judicious use of scarce resources allocated to the institution via TETFUND

“The projects that have been commissioned as well as the ongoing ones are a testimony of your prudence. Your choice of solar power project has shown the direction for solving our institutional power needs in Nigeria and I expect other universities to examine your example for their benefit.”

Also speaking, the Pro chancellor and chairman of governing council of the institution, Senator Dr. Nkechi Nwaogu, said the institution’s management remained committed to providing enabling infrastructure and a conducive atmosphere for learning.

She said the institution had graduated men and women who had distinguished themselves as national leaders and world class citizens.

While declaring the 32nd convocation open, the Vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said the institution had undertaken several projects including infrastructural development, ICT development, improvement in ranking and solar power projects, among others, to improve learning.

He enjoined the graduands to be worthy ambassadors of the institution, stressing that they owe the institution a duty to properly represent it where ever they find themselves.