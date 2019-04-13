Judex Okoro, Calabar

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the management of the University of Calabar for being the first institution in the country to introduce anti-corruption and anti-terrorism courses.

The President said this is a very patriotic gesture and advised other institutions in the country to take a cue from that.

President Buhari who made this known while presenting his address at the 32nd Convocation ceremony held at the Abraham Ordia Stadium in the university on Saturday, also commended the institution for making effective use of scarce resources particularly TETFUND allocation.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uhuru Usani, said: “I have been informed that your university is the first in the country to introduce anti-corruption and anti-terrorism studies in your General Studies curriculum.

“I commend you for that patriotic initiative and urge others to emulate your example in order to expand our capacity and compliment the efforts of government in the struggle to defeat the twin evil.

“I also commend management for making judicious use of scarce resources allocated to the institution via TETFUND.

“The projects that have been commissioned as well as other ongoing ones, are a testimony of your prudence. Your choice of a solar-power project has shown the direction for solving our institutional power needs in Nigeria and I expect other universities to examine your example for their benefit,” President Buhari said.

Also speaking, the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the institution, Senator Dr. Nkechi Nwaogu, said management remains committed to providing enabling infrastructure and a conducive atmosphere for learning.

She said the institution had graduated men and women who had demonstrated great acumen, excellence as well as leadership and who have distinguished themselves as national leaders and world class citizens.

While declaring the 32nd convocation open, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said the institution had undertaken several projects including infrastructural development, ICT development, improvement in ranking, solar-power projects among others to improve learning.

He enjoined the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of the institution, stressing that they owe the institution a duty to properly represent it were ever they find themselves.