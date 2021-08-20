By Billy Graham Abel Yola

President Muhammadu Buhari today, has today commiserated with the families, government and people of Adamawa state over the death of its eminent citizens, Ahmed Joda, Mamudu Tukur and Abdullahi Danburam.

President Buhari, who arrived Yola at around 10:40 am was received at the Yola International Airport by the State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, among other top government functionaries.

Speaking at the Lamido’s palace in Yola, President Buhari described late Ahmed Joda as his close ally since he was the Governor of the Northeastern states up to his death

According to him, throughout his stay with late Joda whom he said assisted him in many capacities in the politics of the nation, the deceased has never shown any interest in political appointment or material gains.

“Late Ahmed Joda has been very closed to me since I was the Governor of the Northeastern states under Olusegun Obasanjo. I found him a trustworthy person in all capacities,” Buhari said.

The President also said late Dr. Mahmud Tukur was also a friend of his family and has served Nigeria meriteriously under his regime as military President.

Buhari while revealing how he is proud with Adamawa people, said they have never disappointed him in all assignments he assigned them to and have assisted him in many leadership capacities.

Citing an example with the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Malam Muhammad Musa Bello whom he said is doing wonderfully well towards transforming the nation’s capital.

“I’m very concerned with Adamawa people because they have assisted me in all my political leadership, they are dedicated.

“Since my days as a military ruler, and even now that I am a civilian President, I have found Adamawa people very reliable.

“That is why when I became the President in 2015, I made one of them the Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, a very difficult task but I’m not disappointed. He is doing a good job”, the president stated

President Buhari prayed to Allah to grant the souls of the elders statesmen eternal rest and their respective families, government and people of Adamawa the courage to bear their loss.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for coming to Yola to condole Adamawa over lost of its illustrious sons despite his tight engagements.

The Governor described the loss of the nationalist Ahmed Joda and that of Dr. Mahmud Tukur whom he described as bosom friends of the President as a great loss to the people in the state.

Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa commended President Buhari for the condolence visit and prayed to Allah to reward him and return him Abuja via Kano safely.

President Buhari has since departed Adamawa for Kano, to participate in the wedding ceremony of his son Yusuf.