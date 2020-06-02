Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with victims of the fire that gutted parts of Ogbogonogo modern market in Asaba, Delta State.

The president, speaking through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiyar Umar Farouk, assured that they would not bear the burden of the unfortunate incident alone.

He commended the proactive measures taken by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to curb the spread of the fire and also, reduce its effects on the traders.

Farouk led a team made up of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, to convey the feelings of the President to the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa at Asaba.

‘We are here in Delta State at the behest of our President, Mohamadu Buhari who said we should commiserate the traders who lost their products worth millions of naira to the unfortunate fire incident at the Ogbogonogo market, here in Asaba.

‘The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assist these hard-working Nigerians whose sources of livelihood were affected by the fire.

‘We need to let them know that once there is life, there is hope.

‘Your Excellency, we are also commending you and your team for the quick response which gave hope to the people and immediately, we got wind about the incident, we sent relief materials too to the State to cushion the effect of the fire on the people,’ Farouk said on behalf of the president.

Governor Okowa in his response, expressed delight for the quick response of the Presidency to the fire incident, noting that the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development could have made that prompt response possible.

The governor said: ‘We want to express our gratitude to you and through you (Minister) to our President.

‘This visit is a thoughtful visit concerning the fire at Ogbogonogo market.

‘We have a warm relationship with NEMA and we are supporting the activities of your Ministry as it concerns assisting the needy in society.

‘As a state government, our youths are participating in different skill acquisition and wealth creation programmes, we have different programmes to support the widows, we also have programmes for the less privileged and the vulnerable. We appreciate this visit.’

The minister and her entourage later inspected the burnt market and presented of relief materials to the victims.