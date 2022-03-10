From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration remained committed to the economic emancipation of all categories of Nigerians through employment opportunities.

Besides, he said his administration was reaching out to Nigerians through economic policies and investment in infrastructure such as the National Housing Programme.

The President spoke on Thursday in Issele-Azagba, near Asaba in Delta State while commissioning 68 housing units executed by his administration at a total cost of about N1.7 billion.

Represented by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, the President said the project has achieved the primary objective of improving lives, noting that operators of micro, small and medium businesses won the contract for the job.

“They engage suppliers who benefit from sub-contracts for the supply of building materials from sand to cement, roofing and plumbing materials to doors and electrical fitting.

“In the process, the ordinary Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain,” he said.

He thanked the Delta State Government for providing the land, saying that such collaboration was needed for more units of housing to be provided.

Giving a brief on the project, the Minister whose speech was read by Mr. Abiodun Oki, said the housing units comprised of 24-units in condominium (1 bedroom – 4, 2 bedroom – 16, 3 bedroom – 4), 28-units 2 bedroom and 16-units 3 bedroom bungalows.

He said the Federal Government has delivered similar housing projects in 32 states of the federation.

According to him, the housing units were being offered to members of the general public, adding that allocation would be made on the basis of those who apply and pay on a first come, first serve.

“While we welcome those who can afford to pay outright, it is not a condition for eligibility and we have offered flexible payment options like mortgages and rent to own which we encourage applicants to pursue,” he said.