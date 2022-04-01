From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commissioned the second tower of the Bank of Industry (BoI) situated at the Central Business District in Abuja, with a charge on the bank to take its economic developmental strides to the next level through additional strategic empowerment schemes for businesses.

The BoI Tower 2 is a state-of-the-art innovative building with 12 lettable floors with unique features which include energy conserving smart lighting system that is motion activated, back-up power system with special panels that are synchronized to deliver power according to demand and high diesel efficiency.

The facility is also built with a Building Management System which monitors, supervises, controls and reports on smart building technology systems including generators, CCTVs and other gadgets.

Speaking at the event which was attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; the Chairman of BoI, Aliyu Dikko; BoI Managing Director, Mr Olukayode Pitan; Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Buhari described the contributions of the bank to the industrialisation of the Nigerian economy as “significant.”