From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Since 41 years after the idea was conceived, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned the Zobe regional water supply project at Dutsinma Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Reports indicate that the administration of late President Shehu Shagari initiated the water scheme way back in 1980.

Buhari attributed the delay in completing the project to what he described as neglect under past administrations, “primarily due to lack of attention that resulted in poor funding and ultimate abandonment.

“It is therefore gratifying to note the positive efforts made by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to salvage the project has led to its completion and eventual commissioning.”

The President urged the National Assembly for urgent passage of the National Water Resources Bill into law explaining that the Bill also involves the National WASH Fund and regulatory environment for private sector involvement in the water sector.

“I therefore call on the National Assembly to give attention to the Bill towards its passage into law as soon as possible,” Buhari said.

He listed a number of other initiatives by the Federal Government including the approval of the National Water Resources Policy by the Federal Executive Council in September 2016,approval of a 15-year roadmap developed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in 2016, and declaration of a state of emergency” on the sector in November 2018, among others as part of efforts designed to provide adequate water supply scheme for the country.

“The transformation being witnessed in the sector under the above listed efforts is highly commendable.

“I enjoin the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to continue the good work towards meeting our national aspirations as well as meeting the targets for water supply and sanitation under the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”