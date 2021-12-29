Oriental Energy Resources Limited founded by renowned industrialist, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, scored high marks on its infrastructural contribution to the country’s development last Thursday, when President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned its new ultra-modern aircraft Hangar at the Maiduguri international airport in Borno State. The works also included the cast of an apron slab and a new taxiway constructed to connect the Hangar to the main runway of the Maiduguri International Airport

The Hangar materials, including beams, columns, and metal sheets, amongst other technical components were procured by Oriental Energy Resources Limited, while its precision integration and construction was awarded to the nation’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

In less than one year of commencement of the works, the ever-reliable Julius Berger had built a hangar, that houses not only aircraft but also offices and welfare spaces for the client, its employees, pilots and executive guests. Ancillary facilities at the new state-of-the-art hangar include two modern guest houses designed and built to Julius Berger’s ISO certification quality standard. The respected industrialist, Alhaji Indimi commended Julius Berger for the excellent quality of works delivered to Oriental Energy Resources at the Maiduguri International Airport.