Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Sunday visited some of the sites where President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission projects today.

The governor was at the proposed site for the University of Transportation, Daura, where Buhari will perform the ground breaking for the laying foundation.

The university which is to be constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Company is located near the Airforce Base, along Daura-Kano road.

Masari also inspected the 28-kilometre Randa-Doguru-Gallu-Kwanar Gwanti- Shargalle billed for commissioning as well as the on-going rehabilitation of Dannakola-Rijiyar Tsamiya-Fago road.

Meanwhile, opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had faulted last weekend’s Hopuse of Assembly by-election for the Sabuwa constituency alleging irregularities at the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said, yesterday, that that the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Danjuma, emerged victorious at the polls having defeated his closest rival, Ibrahim Shafiu.

NEC said the PDP polled 11,745 votes against 6,160 by the PDP.

But reacting in an interview, the PDP state Chairman, Salisu Majigiri, alleged irregularities including what he described as vote buying, contrary to provisions of the Electoral Act.

“We will go to court to challenge the outcome of this exercise because this election will not stand legal scrutiny,” Majigiri said.

According to him, “there were several cases of irregularities including vote buying and falsification of results. The election did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

The Sabuwa seat became vacant following the death of Mustafa Abdullahi in a road crash along the Funtua-Zaria road on July 5.