From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

President Muhammad Buhari has commissioned the 296-kilometre Sokoto-Jega-Koko-Kontagora roads and urged the roads users to adhere to the traffic laws guiding the highway.

He stated this at Koko town in Kebbi State while officially commissioning the road started by previous administration in 2012.

Represented by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the president noted that the road would not only ease the economic activities of the people, but also restricted criminals who might have motive of inflicting pains on travellers due to bad road.

“Many of the initiated or inherited projects by the Buhari-led Federal government would be completed and handed over for the benefit of Nigerians before the end of the administration.

“It is a manifestation of our resolve to provide more vista of job opportunities thereby enhancing productive engagement of our teaming population and economic value addition in line with the Federal Government policy to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. It is a promise of change made and next level delivery established,” he said.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu recalled that the road was originally constructed in 1973 and for many years, was not rehabilitated or reconstructed until the Buhari administration took over.

He said in 2015 when he became governor, his administration did not restrict itself to rehabilitation of state roads but extended the same service to many federal roads within the state.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed the commissioning of the 296km Sokoto to Kontagora roads would be the beginning of commissioning of road projects by Buhari’s administration.

