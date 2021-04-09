From Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adebayo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the diversification of the economy to boost ongoing fight against poverty and unemployment.

Adebayo stated this, yesterday, during the 2020 merit award ceremony of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in Jos, Plateau State.

“The commitment of the Federal Government to diversify the national economy and put it back on the path of growth has never been in doubt.

Through policies, including the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), Economic Sustainability Plan and various support schemes for the MSMEs sectors of the economy, the Federal Government is determined to doing all it entails to lift the country out of poverty and unemployment,” he said

He applauded the ITF Director General, Industrial Training Fund, Joseph Ari, for harnessing manpower and resources towards impacting requisite skills in the realisation of the Federal Government’s dream of empowering Nigerians.

“I am not entirely surprised by the information as achievements that have been recorded by the ITF in recent times could not have been serendipitous, but based on critical analysis and careful planning. I must commend ITF management and staff for the enormous work it is doing in ensuring Nigerians are equipped with requisite skills, while also building its capacity to effectively deliver on its Mandate,” he said.

Ari said the organisation remitted N5.5 billion to 401 companies as reimbursement for 2019 in line with the Act after the governing council satisfied that the training programmes of the employer were in accordance with the fund’s reimbursement scheme.