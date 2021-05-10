From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari administration under the auspices of Baba for All (BFA), has claimed that the president is committed to improving the livelihood of Nigerians through anti-corruption fight.

Coordinator of the group, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, made the disclosure during the distribution of palliatives to supporters of the administration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday.

He said that the supporters of the present administration were rewarded with no fewer than 5200 bags of rice, promising to replicate the gesture in all the 36 states of the nation before the end Ramadan.

Distributing the bags of rice to party loyalists and other supporters of the President, the national coordinator of the group said his association decided to embark on the humanitarian project to cushion the effect of insecurity nationwide.

Jaji, an immediate past House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Internal Security noted that the target is to appreciate those that believe in the administration of President Buhari.

“We know that the challenge of insecurity has limited some people from looking for their daily bread. The target is to cover the whole 36 states and the FCT, and so far we have been able to cover about 25 states already.

“Primarily, we believe that those who believe in the administration of President Buhari and voted him into office should also be appropriated. In the FCT, we are sharing about 5200 bags of rice and we believe that before the end of this month we should have reach out to all the state of the federation,” he said.

According to Jaji, the purpose of the distribution is to bring together and appreciate those who really supported President Buhari during the presidential election.

“From 2003 to 2009, ordinary people stood behind President Buhari for him to become the President of this country. The masses of this nation from 2003 till 2019 stood for Buhari until they gave him this mandate unconditionally because they believed in his reputation. That is why we are sending message not only to Nigerians but the whole world that Baba Buhari is for all.

“As a coalition of business people, politicians, farmers among others, we have come together to form this association known as ‘Baba for All’ in appreciation of the support of Nigerians, especially the masses to Baba Buhari since 2003 to 2019 by given him the mandate that has earned him opportunity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

“Some people are crying foul because of their personal interest but we know that this administration has done a lot. The President is doing everything possible to improve the standard of living of ordinary Nigerians like we all know that Baba Buhari is for the masses, he is fighting corruption and he wants to make sure that the livelihoods of Nigerians are better than the way he met it in 2015.

“This is the only administration that cares for the humanitarian services to the citizens. There are lots of programs ongoing. The other political party (PDP) did not do such programmes where ordinary citizens could benefit because that political party is for the capitalists only,” he said.