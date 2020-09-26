Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday strongly condemned the ambush on the entourage of Borno State Governor Umar Babagana Zulum, an ambush which led to the death of security men and some operatives of the Civilian-JTF.

In a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari described the attack, on Maiduguri-Baga route, as an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

The President noted, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), commiserating with their families and loved ones.

The President advised the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.

Buhari urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.

The President commended the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.

He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.