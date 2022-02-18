From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned, in strong terms, the rise in ritual killings and deadly attacks against policemen on-duty and ethnic minorities, with the latest incidents reported in Enugu, Imo, Abia, Zamfara and Ogun States.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari described incidents of ritual killings, hate crimes, and killing of law enforcement officers as aberrations.

The president, while expressing the sympathy of the nation to families of all the victims, urged law enforcement agencies, state governments, local authorities, community and religious leaders to take all lawful actions to prevent further incidents of such nature, and to put in place measures against the normalisation of primitive acts, hate crimes and acts of terror.

“I condemn these dastardly acts of violence and pray for the souls of the departed,” he said, adding that the courts of the land must apply “the strictest of punishment under our laws to the perpetrators of these horrific crimes.

President Buhari added: “Killings in the name of rituals, political agitation and tribal hatred are not in keeping with the tenets of our religions and of the civilised and enlightened cultures we are all claiming to be. No person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands.”

He reemphasised the need for Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and see an attack, be it verbal or physical on anyone, “as an attack on the very essence that keeps us as a nation.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has commended the government of Abia State for the actions it has, so far, taken on the incident a few days ago against traders at the New Cattle Market, in Ukwa Local Government Area of the state and appealed for calm. He also expressed his sympathies to the families of those killed and those who suffered loss of property following the attacks.