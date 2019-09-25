Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms an attempted plot against the authorities in Ghana, saying corruption always fights back when powerful and corrupt interests are taken on.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari was quoted as saying “Nigeria and Ghana are leading partners in ECOWAS, and Transparency International, and Afrobarometer’s Africa Index 2019 attested that both countries have recorded exceptional advances in fighting corruption. When you take on powerful and corrupt vested interests successfully, sometimes they seek to push back. As the saying goes, ‘if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back.’

“The only acceptable form of governance in our region in this 21st century is through democratic elections. It is the only way to install – and the only way to change – an administration. The days of coups and government without votes are over.

“All Africans hold the nation of Ghana in the highest esteem as the first post-colonial country to gain independence and the first African country to hold multi-party elections by universal suffrage. Ghana is the first, true African democracy.

“We in Nigeria hold out – as always – our hands in support and friendship to our brothers and sisters in Ghana.”