From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms what he calls barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this while condoling with the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

The President, Tuesday, reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured all possible support from the federal government to the states, adding that “we have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” said the President.”