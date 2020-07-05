President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Abuja condemned what he called “the dastardly attack on UN aid helicopter in the Northeast on Saturday by the Boko Haram terrorists”.

In a reaction to the reports of the incident, Malam Garba Shehu, one of the president’s spokesmen, quoted Buhari to have said:

“This latest cowardly attack on the UN humanitarian helicopter is yet another desperate rear guard action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.

“Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five-year-old baby, would not go without severe consequences.

“Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.”

According to the president, the security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of his administration, adding “we shall leave no stone unturned until we eliminate these remorseless enemies of humanity”.

Buhari however underscored the need for all humanitarian and other aid workers in the region to, at all times, properly coordinate movements – air or land, with the Theatre Commander and other military authorities. (NAN)