From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attacks on four locations in Kaura Local Government in Kaduna State in which two soldiers and tens of others were killed, describing them as a ‘mindless act of violence’ that has no place in a civilized society.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari also warned against reprisals that may lead to further violence.

‘The primitive and cowardly attack on innocent civilians, law enforcement officials and the destruction of houses and shops is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation mourns with the Kagoro community, where the attacks took place and the military which lost their brave compatriots,’ he said.

President Buhari said he is keenly following the actions of the Kaduna State Government and security agencies who are doing their job to track the attackers and bring them to justice.