From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attacks on four locations in Kaura Local Government in Kaduna State, in which two soldiers and tens of others were killed, describing them as “mindless act of violence” that has no place in a civilized society.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari also warned against reprisals that may lead to further violence.

He said: “The primitive and cowardly attack on innocent civilians, law enforcement officials and the destruction of houses and shops is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation mourns with the Kagoro community, where the attacks took place and the military which lost their brave compatriots.”

President Buhari said he is keenly following the actions of the Kaduna State Government and security agencies who are doing their job to track the attackers and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, barely four days after the killings, three more corpses were discovered yesterday, bringing the death toll to 37.

The State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, has expressed sadness over the bloody incidents.

This was even as reprisal was reported, yesterday, in neighbouring Zangon Kataf local government area, leading to burning down of several settlements in the area.

However, the State government reminded citizens to comply with the 24-hour curfew which remained in force in Kaura and Jema’a LGAs, saying that it would enable security agencies to work effectively towards preventing further violence.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“Security agencies have reported that they have discovered three corpses of some citizens killed by a mob, on Monday, in two locations in both Kaura and Jema’a LGAs.

“The corpse picked around Kagoro Roundabout has been identified as the remains of one Ibrahim Isiyaku (Danasabe) of No 143, Bauchi Street, Kafanchan.

Two other corpses recovered at a location named ‘Binzom’ behind the Kafanchan campus of Kaduna State University (KASU) have also been identified as the remains of Malam Ibrahim Rilwanu and Malam Lawali Zubairu, both of No.5 Emir Road, Kafanchan.

This brings the total reported death toll from Sunday’s attacks and the ensuing violence to 37.

In a connected incident, on Monday, the Fountain of Life Baptist Church, Kafanchan, was attacked and its glass windows shattered.

Furthermore, on Monday, a bus belonging to the Baptist School of Health Technology, Kafanchan, was attacked and vandalised. The driver of the bus, one Mr Bamaiyi, sustained cutlass injuries and is receiving treatment in a clinic.

“In another development, security agencies have reported that some hoodlums attacked and burnt down two herders’ settlements in Zauru and Kurdan in Zangon Kataf LGA.

“As of the time of this report, the Chairman of Zangon Kataf local government, Mr. Francis Sani Zimbo, was holding an emergency security meeting with traditional and community leaders of Kurdan and Zauru over the incident.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i received the reports with deep sadness and sent condolences to the families of the victims, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He wished the injured driver a quick recovery.

“Citizens are reminded to comply fully with the 24-hour curfew which remains in force in Kaura and Jema’a LGAs. This will enable security agencies to work effectively towards preventing further violence.

“Search patrols by security agencies are being sustained in the area. Emerging updates will be communicated to the public,” the statement said.