President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the reported assassination of the Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir, on Thursday evening.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, late Thursday, described the killing of the commissioner as a heinous and condemnable act, adding that ”there is no place for such violence in our country.”

The president said he was deeply anguished by the tragic killing of this up and coming leader who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the president said.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice those behind the crime. (NAN)

