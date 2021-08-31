From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the killing of Captain Abdulkareem Bala Na’Allah, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Kaduna.

The 36-year-old was reported to have been tied and strangled by unidentified assailants, who forcefully gained access to the deceased’s residence in Kaduna.

While expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Buhari, according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “The death of Abdulkareem is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges, but I reassure Nigerians that my commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remains unwavering.

“I’m saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice.”

“Human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to repose the soul of Abdulkareem and give Na’Allah and his family as well as their friends the strength to bear the very painful loss.

Also reacting, Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in a condolence message, condemned the killing of the young pilot, Abdulkareem.

The former governor of Abia, who expressed shock over the ugly incident, called for robust investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said: “I received with pain the news of the tragic death of the eldest son of Senator Na’Allah, Abdulkareem. It is shocking and devastating; the pilot died in his prime. The perpetrators of the evil act must not go unpunished.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late pilot Al-Jannah Firdaus, and give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

