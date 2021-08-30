From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of Captain Abdulkareem Bala Na’Allah, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Kaduna.

Expressing his ‘deep sorrow’ over the incident, President Buhari, according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: ‘The death of Abdulkareem is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges, but I reassure Nigerians that my commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remains unwavering.

‘I’m saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice.’

According to President Buhari, ‘human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.’

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Abdulkareem and give Senator Bala Na’Allah and his family as well as their friends the strength to bear the ‘very painful loss’.

