From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered investigations into the heinous killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, and others.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, while condemning the dastardly act, directed security agencies in the State to thoroughly investigate and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo State Government at improving the security situation and encourages all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.