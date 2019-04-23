Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the killing of Christian youths during an Easter procession Sunday night in Gombe, and reprisal killing of the law enforcement officials allegedly responsible for the tragic incident.

Buhari, expressing deep sadness over the incident, described the violent actions as “very unfortunate”, according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The President extended his condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing the injured speedy recovery, joined the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, and the State Government in appealing for calm,

Buhari also decried the reckless driving as well as “quick resort to self-help and mob action.”

According to him, “We must always be mindful of the peaceful action of others while resisting the urge to take the laws into our hands notwithstanding the gravity of provocation.”

The President commended the leaderships of the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for stepping in to bring the situation under control, and promising further investigations into the sad incident.

President Buhari prayed Almighty God to comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed victims.