Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent violence in Kaduna State, which has led to the death of 20 members of the Adara community.

Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu in a statement said Buhari described the deaths between the Adara and Fulani peoples in the state, who have a long history of mistrust between themselves, as unfortunate.

He appealed for peace and decried the on-going culture of ‘an eye for an eye’ that has fuelled a number of attacks and reprisal attacks, with the two communities at different times suffering casualties in Kajuru and Kachia local governments in Kaduna States.

The President also appealed to indigenes of the state and other Nigerians to refrain from comments in the traditional and social media, especially by people who have little knowledge of the history of the longstanding conflict.

According to him, such comments can fuel further conflict in the area and between the two groups.

He also made special appeal to traditional and religious leaders to be cautious with their comments on the conflict, insisting that whatever words they share publicly should not be inflammatory but be inspired by an interest in peace.

President Buhari condoled with those who have lost loved ones in the attacks.

“The entire nation grieves with you. The Nigerian Army and police are already in the area to ensure that peace and security are restored,” he said.

The President also condemned in strong terms the resurgence of cult killings in Rivers State and ordered for increased community and law enforcement action against its escalation.

The President urged quick and effective intervention by community and civic leaders in support of law enforcement efforts in all such areas bedeviled by cult attacks and inter-communal violence.