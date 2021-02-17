From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Rafi in Niger State, describing it as a ‘cowardly attack on innocent school children.’

The President vowed that his administration will support the Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and banditry, urging them to do all they can to bring an end to the security crisis and prevent attacks on schools in the future.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari was reacting to reports of the brazen attack in which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students were abducted by gunmen early Wednesday morning.

According to the statement, the President directed the Armed Forces and the police to ensure the immediate and safe return of all the captives. He has also dispatched to Minna, the Niger State capital, a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college.

‘Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,’ the President said.