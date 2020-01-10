Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the gunmen attack on Mangu Local Government Area in Plateau State.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, said, Buhari was expecting to be fully briefed by the governor, Simon Lalong, the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence.

President Buhari said he was shocked and grieved by the incident, even as he urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent communities.