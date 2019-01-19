Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms, the inter-communal violence between Tiv and Jukun communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, which left dozens injured and several houses destroyed.

He also warned that his government would not allow any group to incite hatred and violence against others.

During the crisis, no fewer than 60 houses were reportedly destroyed in a clash between two communities which started on Friday, at about 5pm. The crisis allegedly erupted following an argument between two commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as okada at a drinking joint at the Abinsi market, which resulted to a fight.

Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari expressed deepest sympathies and condolences to the people and the government of Benue State over the losses recorded following the incident and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The president, while commending the army, police and other security agencies for promptly bringing the violence to a quick end, further charged them to fish out the perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of the reprehensible acts of violence and charge them to court without delay.